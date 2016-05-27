Foreign Investors Council turned into open platform for dialogue – Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Council of Foreign Investors has become a platform for discussing the most important issues. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the 29th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

“I am pleased to welcome you at the 29th plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors. Over these years, our meetings became a good tradition. The Council itself turned into an open platform for discussing the most important topics both for investors and our country,” noted Nazarbayev.

The President noted that the composition of the Council has been enlarged in recent years which proves the interest of international business communities in Kazakhstan and constant inflow of foreign investments in our country.

Prior to discussing the agenda, the Head of State introduced new members of the Council to the meeting participants.