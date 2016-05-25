  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Foreign investors played important role in implementation of state program on industrial-innovative development

    14:23, 25 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The processing industry stabilized at the level of 10% of the GDP over the last 5 years. While the ore mining sector dropped from 20% to 12%, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the Investment Summit held within the framework of the Astana Economic Forum, the press service of the ministry informs.

    "More than 2 thousand enterprises in the processing industry were built over the first five-year phase of the industrialization. 26 new sectors of the economy emerged, and about 200 thousand new jobs were created. A new generation of entrepreneurs, engineers and scientists grew up. Foreign investors played an important role in this process," the minister noted.

    Besides, USD 20 billion has been attracted to the processing industry of Kazakhstan since 2010, the minister informed.

    Tags:
    Astana Economic Forum Foreign policy Investment projects Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!