Foreign journalists awarded in Astana
Ahead of the awarding ceremony Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov stressed that some 300 articles dedicated to Astana's 20th anniversary had been published in foreign mass media. "The majority of those are exclusive articles by journalists who came to Kazakhstan to get to know the city better," he added.
Editorial staff of Uzbekistan's National News Agency (UzA) which actively covered Kazakh-Uzbek relations in 2017-2018 were announced the winners in the CIS and Baltic region.
Jordanian journalist Ayman Abdelhafez al-Zaban dedicated a series of articles to Kazakhstan's economic development, foreign policy and the 20th anniversary of Astana. He was declared as the winner of the Middle East and African region.
Inderveer Singh from India and his article Astana: the capital has its own charms and pleasures which appeared in Business Central Asia magazine surpassed other articles from Asia, Australia and Oceania.
Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media is an annual contest held for the fifth time in a row in Kazakhstan. The panel consists of Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and President of the Editors-in-Chief Club Yerlan Bekkhozhin.