    Foreign journalists congratulate Kazakhstani colleagues on professional holiday

    13:55, 28 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foreign journalists from all corners of the world extended their congratulations to their Kazakhstani colleagues on the occasion of the Day of Media Workers, Kazinform reports.

    The journalists from Belgium, Azerbaijan, Italy, Ukraine, Finland, Spain, and Tatarstan congratulated their colleagues in Kazakhstan on their professional holiday in Kazakh.

    Journalist from Tatarstan Zila Mobarashkina even belted out a beautiful song that she dedicated to her colleagues.




    Tags:
    Mass media Culture
