Foreign journalists roam tourist sights in Turkestan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the leading foreign mass media arrived in Turkestan region to get familiar with Kazakhstan's modern cultural achievements and its tourist potential.

The trip organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan brought together journalists from Great Britain, France, China, Italy, the Republic of Korea, Poland and Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.



At the meeting with the foreign journalists, governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev shared his thoughts and plans related to the development of the region.



"Turkestan holds a special place in the history of the Kazakh people. On June 19 this year the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the historical decree renaming South Kazakhstan region into Turkestan region, the regional center was moved from Shymkent to Turkestan. Turkestan region happens to be the largest tourist region in the country. A lot of tourists want to see our picturesque nature and historical places. For instance, the number of people who visited the city of Turkestan in the 1H of 2018 has exceeded 700,000, that is 60% more than in the analogous period of last year," he told participants of the meeting.



During their stay in Turkestan region, foreign guests paid a visit to the world renowned city of Otrar where they roamed the halls of Arystan bab mausoleum and tasted the national cuisine.



While in Turkestan, they visited the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleum, the cultural reserve museum Azret Sultan as well as cotton fields and were given an insight into cotton harvesting process.



They guests also made a stop at a unique enterprise where camel milk is processed. Launched by Golden Camel Group LTD, the enterprise processes up to 100 tons of milk per day.