Foreign leaders congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assumption of President's office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign leaders continue sending letters and telegrams of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the assumption of the office of President.

In his letter, President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer assured that Switzerland would strive for further deepening of the cooperation with Kazakhstan and fruitful interaction within the IMF and the World Bank.



Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said extended warm congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and noted that Oman was oriented towards further strengthening of all-round partnership and development of friendly ties with Kazakhstan.



Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, wished success and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in strengthening the relations between the two countries.



President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and noted that centuries-long ties of friendship and cooperation had connected the two states. The leader of Azerbaijan expressed confidence in strengthening the relations between the countries.



President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda wished wellbeing to the people of Kazakhstan and noted he was sure in full-fledged development of the bilateral ties.



Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev highlighted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a vast experience which would help promote successful solution of large-scale tasks on the post of the Head of State.



"I would like to confirm readiness to boost our joint work in order to further strengthen friendly partnership and allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan as well as to deepen cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other spheres," the telegram reads.



UN Permanent Coordinator Norimasa Shimomura wished success and prosperity to the Kazakh nation and assured that the UN would assist Kazakhstan in its development agenda.



Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Mukhisa Kituyi expressed readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation.

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli and Secretary General Roberto Montella also sent letters congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed hope for further strengthening and development of relations with Kazakhstan.