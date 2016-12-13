  • kz
    Foreign leaders congratulate Nazarbayev on 25 anniversary of independence

    10:49, 13 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign leaders are sending letters of congratulation to to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the 25 anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Singapore Tony Tang Keng Yam, King of Belgium Philip, Governor General of Australia Peter Cosgrove, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander and President of Romania Claus Werner Iohannis sent congratulations and wishes to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    In the telegrams the foreign leaders point out the achievements of the country for the past period, the role of the Head of state in formation and development of the sovereign state. 

