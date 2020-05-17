Foreign leaders congratulate President Tokayev on his birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives telephone greetings and telegrams on the occasion of his birthday from foreign heads of states, governments, parliaments and international organizations, as well as heads of diplomatic missions, religious communities, creative and scientific circles, and businesses, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev personally greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday by telephone.

In addition, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, as well as Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the TurkPA Altynbek Mamaiusupov, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and many others have also sent their congratulatory telegrams to the President of Kazakhstan.

Congratulatory telegrams continue to arrive.