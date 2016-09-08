Foreign leaders congratulate Tajikistan on 25 years of independence

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the national holiday - 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received congratulatory messages from the heads of state and government of foreign countries, heads of international and regional organizations, the management of financial and non-governmental organizations.

The telegram from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin reads, in particular:



"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,



Accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.



Over the past quarter of a century, your country has made significant progress in addressing the pressing issues of economic, social, and scientific and technological development. Tajikistan rightly enjoys considerable prestige in the international arena.



I note with satisfaction that the relations between our countries are dynamically developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

Constructive political dialogue is expanding, bilateral cooperation in various areas is also yielding good results, and, in particular, with respect to cooperation within the CIS, CSTO, SCO, and other multilateral frameworks.



I believe that further expansion of the whole complex of Russian-Tajik relations conforms to the fundamental interests of our two friendly nations; it is in line with the strengthening of regional stability and security.



I wish you, dear Emomali Sharipovich, good health and success in your state activities, and all citizens of Tajikistan - peace and prosperity".



In his congratulatory message, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has stated the following to the Head of Tajik State:



"Dear Mr. Emomali Rahmon,



On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, allow me, on behalf of the Chinese people, and on my own behalf, to express you and the friendly Tajik people my cordial greetings and best wishes!



Over 25 years of independence, Tajikistan achieved under your strong leadership national reconciliation, social stability, and improvement of people's welfare, and has successfully found a way of development which coincides with the national peculiarities of your country that the Chinese side appreciates.



Over the recent years, we have been maintaining close high-level contacts and, co-implementing strategic enhancement of bilateral relations, opened broad prospects for Sino-Tajik cooperation. I attach great importance to the development of Sino-Tajik relations, and intend thereby, through common and continuous efforts jointly with you, to raise the Sino-Tajik relations of strategic partnership to a new level for the benefit of our peoples.



I wish the friendly Tajikistan prosperity".



In his telegram, the President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, has stated, in particular:



"Dear Mr. President,



On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the people of Tajikistan on the occasion of your Independence Day. This September 9, we celebrate Tajikistan's 25 years as an independent and sovereign nation, and express our hope the coming year brings further peace and prosperity to all citizens.



This winter, we also recognize the 25th anniversary of our enduring bilateral partnership - a partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests, and dedicated to the development of a democratic, stable, and secure Tajikistan. I am confident that we will continue to expand our cooperation in the years to come".



Congratulatory message by the President of the French Republic François Hollande states the following:



"Mr. President,



I wish you and the people of Tajikistan peace, tranquility, and well-being on the occasion of the national holiday of Tajikistan - 25th anniversary of State Independence of Tajikistan.



I appreciate the contribution of Tajikistan to the fight against climate change, and express you my personal gratitude for your visit to Paris for COP21.



I also hope to continue to develop bilateral co-operation, friendship, and trust between our countries. I express confidence for further prospects of continuation of economic cooperation between France and Tajikistan.



Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration".



In his message, the King of Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud congratulated the President of Tajikistan as follows:



"Dear brother, Your Excellency, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon,



God save you!



Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu,



On behalf of the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and on my personal behalf, it is my pleasure to sincerely congratulate You on the occasion of Independence Day of your country.



I wish You, Your Excellency, good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Tajikistan - progress and prosperity".



In her congratulatory telegram, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said the following:



"Your Excellency,



I am sincerely glad to congratulate You and all the glorious people of Tajikistan on the National Day, that is the 25th anniversary of State Independence and to send you my best wishes".



In his telegram, Emperor Akihito of Japan has stated the following:



"On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for Your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Your country".



Congratulatory message of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko states, in particular:



"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,



On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of State Independence.



Modern Tajikistan successfully carries out major reforms aimed at ensuring the sovereignty of the country and the growth of the welfare of its citizens.



Belarus highly appreciates the traditionally friendly relations with Tajikistan based on the principles of mutual respect and support. I am confident in their inviolability and promising prospects.



I wish You, dear Emomali Sharipovich, good health, happiness, and fruitful work at your responsible position, and the people of Tajikistan - peace and prosperity".



Congratulatory telegrams have also been received on behalf of the XVI King of Malaysia, Almutasim Billahi Muhibbuddin Tuanku Alhoja Abdul Halim Muazzam ibn Al-marhum Sultan Badlishah, King of Bahrain, Hamad ibn Isa Ali Khalifa, President of Bulgaria, Rosen Plevneliev, President of the Presidium of the National Council of the Republic of Austria, Doris Bures, President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Korea, Park Geun-hye, CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha, and others.



The receipt of congratulatory telegrams addressed to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan is continued, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.