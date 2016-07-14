Foreign media invited to apply for accreditation for Belarus parliament elections by 4 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Foreign mass media are invited to apply for accreditation to cover the parliamentary elections in Belarus by 4 September, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The message on the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website reads: "Elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly will take place in Belarus on 11 September. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of accreditation of representatives of foreign mass media for the sake of covering the event. Applications for the accreditation of foreign mass media for the duration of the elections will be accepted till 4 September."



The list of documents the accreditation process requires is available in the "Press Service / Accreditation" section of the website of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The list of documents matches the temporary accreditation list of documents, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.