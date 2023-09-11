Foreign media on Kazakhstan: new National Bank chairman, Albanian President’s visit, SCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – From the recent appointment of Timur Suleimenov as new chief of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the recent meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Council to the visit of Albanian President Bajram Begaj, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

Albanian Daily News: President Begai Received by Kazakhstan's Counterpart

Albanian Daily News reported on September 7 about the visit of Albanian President Bajram Begaj to Kazakhstan.

«This visit marks the first visit of a president from Albania to Kazakhstan, and comes at a time when 30 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. After the state reception ceremony, the two presidents held a one-on-one meeting, which was followed by a meeting between the two delegations,» reads the article.

It quotes President Begaj, who said, «special attention was also paid to economic cooperation, trade exchanges, finding opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, such as it can be energy, infrastructure, agriculture or the extraction and processing of minerals.«

Reuters: Kazakhstan names former economy minister Suleimenov as central bank chief

Reuters reported on September 4 about the appointment of Timur Suleimenov as the governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Photo: akorda.kz



«Suleimenov, 45, worked most recently as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's deputy chief of staff. He studied finance at the University of Maryland. Tokayev said in an annual address last week he wanted banks to lend more to the economy instead of investing in short-term central bank bonds and taking advantage of high interest rates on the money market,» reads the article.

Anadolu Agency: Shanghai Cooperation Organisation holds Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Council meeting in Kazakhstan

Anadoly Agency reported on September 9 about the 40th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Council on September 8 in Astana.

«Kazakhstan's National Security Committee said the meeting included official delegations from India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Belarus and Mongolia in observer roles. It discussed issues such as countering terror financing and illegal arms trafficking, along with reviewing interim results of the SCO member countries' cooperation program against terrorism, separatism, and extremism for 2022-2024,» reads the article.

Photo: Anadolu Ajansi



Kazakhstan's Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Ruslan Seysembayev said the member countries adopted joint future plans for counterterrorism. He stressed plans to hold a seminar and joint counterterrorism exercise in India to «prevent internet misuse for terrorism, separatism and extremism.»

Interfax: Kazakhstan and Albania looking to expand bilateral cooperation

Interfax published an article on September 7, covering the visit of Albanian President Bajram Begaj to Kazakhstan.

The agency cited the joint statement of the two presidents, where they agreed that Kazakhstan and Albania are looking to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

»We have discussed a variety of issues related to bilateral cooperation. We have recognized that there are numerous opportunities that we need to explore in the near future in order to strengthen our cooperation. Albania is a very important partner. Kazakhstan is extremely interested in developing cooperation with Albania, and will put in every effort to achieve significant results,«the agency writes, citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi



Bloomberg: Kazakh Central Banker Ouster Ends Tenure That Began After Riots

Bloomberg reported on September 4 about the appointment of Timur Suleimenov, former deputy chief of the presidential staff, as the chairman of the National Bank.

«The Kazakh president dismissed Galymzhan Pirmatov as central bank governor and named Timur Suleimenov to replace the official who led the institution after riots shook the country over a year ago. The Senate voted to approve Suleimenov’s candidacy on Monday soon after Tokayev issued a decree removing Pirmatov, 51, from the post he’d held since February 2022. The tenge weakened after the announcement, closing down 0.2 percent against the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg,» reads the article.

Eurasianet: Kazakhstan: Farmers plead for president’s help in overcoming grain harvest woes

Eurasianet, an independent news organization based at Columbia University's Harriman Institute, reported on September 8 about the challenges Kazakh farmers are facing due to intense summer heat.

«On top of the scorching conditions of the last few months, wheat growers are now confronting a whole other problem. As local media reported earlier this week, early-ripening wheat has begun to spoil but cannot be harvested effectively due to prolonged rains across fields in northern regions,» reads the article.

Photo: Agriculture Ministry



It cites the appeal of the Kazakh farmers to the President.

«In the summer, the crops were exposed to extreme solar activity. As a result, the yield in almost all regions is lagging not just behind last year, but also the long-term average,» reads the farmers’ statement.

Nikkei Asia: Yurt alert: Traditional tents make a comeback in Kazakhstan

Nikkei Asia, a major Japan-based English-language weekly news magazine, published an article on September 9, discussing the recent resurgence of yurts in Kazakhstan. The author Meenakshi J. shares her impressions from her travel across Kazakhstan to Talgar.

«The golden hues of autumn envelop the air, carrying a gentle nip, as I embark on a journey across Kazakhstan to Talgar, a picturesque town located around 40 kilometers from Almaty, a former capital close to the southern border with Kyrgyzstan. With a sense of anticipation, I lean out of the car window, hoping to catch a glimpse of a traditional Kazakh yurt, reminiscent of the ones that sometimes featured in the enchanting Russian fairy tales of my childhood. To my disappointment, none appear against the backdrop of the snow-tipped Tian Shan mountains,» reads the article.

Yurts are traditional tents that have been used by nomadic peoples in Central Asia for centuries. However, in recent decades, the use of yurts has declined as more and more people have settled into permanent homes.

ANI: Kazakhstan launches direct flights to Israel

ANI, an Indian news agency, reported on September 7 about the launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Israel. The flights will be operated by Air Astana.

«The new flight is scheduled to operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays using an Airbus A321LR aircraft between Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion International Airport and Almaty International Airport, the national gateway. Round-trip tickets will cost USD 603 and USD 1,438 for economy and business classes respectively. Flight from Tel Aviv have a travel time of 5 hours and 50 minutes. Return flights have a flight time of 6 hours 45 minutes,» reads the article.