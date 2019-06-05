Foreign Minister, Executive Director of ExxonMobil Kazakhstan meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov had a meeting with Executive Director of ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Dinesh Sivasamboo, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

"Kazakhstan maintains continuity of its political and economic course that can be an important signal for business communities in whole. We highly appreciate the adherence of ExxonMobil to the spirit of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation as well as its contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's economy," the Kazakh Minister said at the meeting.



Dinesh Sivasamboo shared his company's plans for the nearest outlook and praised the Kazakh Government's efforts on support of foreign investors.

"As investors, we are keen on continuing cooperation with Kazakhstan," he said.





The sides discussed the pressing issues and promising areas of cooperation including the reinvestment in the country's processing sectors and industrialization.



Beibut Atamkulov invited ExxonMobil to consider an opportunity of reinvesting its funds in new economic projects in various sectors of the country as well as to encourage new companies to invest in Kazakhstan. The sides agreed to develop the dialogue in this issue.





ExxonMobil noted its interest in further investing in production sector of Kazakhstan and in implementation of its social programmes, namely in healthcare and education.



Dinesh Sivasamboo confirmed participation of ExxonMobil's top management in the oncoming 32th session of the Foreign Investors Council.

ExxonMobil is one of the first western investors which came to Kazakhstan 26 years ago. Since then the company has invested more than 22bn U.S. dollars in our country.