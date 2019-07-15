Foreign Minister explains slowdown in FDI inflows

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes slowdown in the inflow of direct foreign investments. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it today at the Government’s extended meeting, Kazinform reports.

«This year we have observed slowdownin the inflows of direct foreign investments by 11.5%.This slowdown is seenalmost in all the sectors,» he said addressing Foreign Minister BeibutAtamkulov.

«Many countries including theU.S., China, the EU withdraw their investments from friendly countries. Competitionamong the countries intensifies. There are some internal problems. TheGovernment has established a coordination council chaired by the Prime Minister. We have already had two sessions. The main issue is the judicial system, itstransparency and fairness, tax system, its reliability and stability. Ourmigration policy should be slightly liberalized,» Minister Beibut Atamkulovreplied.

«We observe decrease in transit.We have lost a lot due to transit through Iran. Caspian transit routes rise inprices as well,» noted the Minister and added that «domestic investors canbecome a decisive and a strong component of investing in Kazakhstan.»