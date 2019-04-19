​Foreign Minister receives Ambassador of Republic of Korea

NUR-SULTAN, April 18, 2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kim Dae-sik, in connection with the upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan of South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan would be an important event for bilateral relations on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between both countries.

Moreover, the sides noted the busy agenda of the visit including a number of important events such as meetings with First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin.

Particular attention was paid to the organization of the Kazakh-Korean business forum, where the signing of a number of bilateral commercial documents is planned, as well as to open an exhibition of joint investment projects and initiatives in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, medicine and digitalization.

Moreover, an exchange of views took place on relevant issues of bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Various aspects of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Kazakh-Korean relations were touched upon, including developing mutually beneficial trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations.

The sides welcomed the growth of bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and South Korea, which in 2018 amounted to $3.9 billion, including $2.9 billion of exports from Kazakhstan and $922 million of imports from South Korea.

From 2005 to 2018, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment from South Korea into the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to $5 billion. Today, there are around 500 companies with South Korean capital operating in Kazakhstan. In recent years, companies such as Hyundai, LG, Samsung, Lotte Confectionery, SK, Dongil Highvill have been working successfully in Kazakhstan.