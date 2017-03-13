Foreign Minister: Syrian peace process participants arrive in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The participants of the next round of the Syrian peace talks are already arriving in Astana, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov informed during the Governmental Hour session in the Majilis.

"The delegations are arriving today to take part in the next round of Astana Process to resolve the situation in Syria. The format and the agenda depend on the opinion of the guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran. Jordan will also take part in the meeting as the country that ensured participation of the Syrian armed opposition groups from the south of the country during one of their technical meetings on February 5 in Astana," the Minister noted.

According to Kairat Abdrakhmanov, ‘the ceasefire regime achieved in Syria has already had its effect and the number of those who joined the truce is growing'.

‘For the moment I cannot tell you who else will attend the talks. We received a formal message from the Russian Federation that the special representative of the Russian President and the special representative of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in the event. Turkish and Iranian Deputy FMs have applied for participation. We expect confirmation from the other participants of the talks', the Foreign Minister said.

As it was reported, the next round of Astana Syria talks will take place on March 14-15. The first and the second rounds of the talks initiated by Turkey, Russia and Iran were held in late January and mid-February this year. The main purpose of the negotiations is to ensure and strengthen ceasefire in Syria.