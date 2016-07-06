Foreign ministers of Caspian countries to meet in Astana on July 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign ministers of the Caspian countries will meet in Astana on July 13. The meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Turkestan Rashid Meredov are expected to participate in the meeting.



Participants will approve the draft of the Concept on legal status of the Caspian Sea and discuss the preparations for the 5th Caspian Summit set to be held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Participants will give a press conference to sum up results of their meeting.