Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Iran meet in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that all the regional governments must actively take part in international campaign against terrorism and extremism.

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Erlan Idrissov. The two sides discussed the ways to expand ties and exchanged views on regional developments. Referring to necessity of increasing economic cooperation between the two countries, Zarif said that unjust sanctions on Iran is expiring, so Iran is ready to recognize new opportunities and deepen mutual ties. Idrissov thanked for good arrangement and hospitality of Iran in the Summit of Leaders of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Tehran and said that the two countries have plenty of cultural and historical commonalties and there are many grounds for expansion of cooperation. He called for cooperation in the Caspian Sea and transferring energy between Iran and Kazakhstan. Minister Idrissov said that regular consultations between the two governments are very significant. He advised the regional governments with mutual cooperation draw up a practical plan to uproot terrorism. Idrissov said that there exist different grounds for consolidating relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, including railway and agriculture and that his country is ready to facilitate issuing visa for Iranian businessmen and tourists. Source: http://en.mfa.ir/