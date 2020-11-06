Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan, the Netherlands hold political consultations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week the second edition of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Netherlands took place through a videolink, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the event, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.

The Dutch side highlighted Kazakhstan's contribution in ensuring regional stability and security, including the issues of stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and countering international terrorism and extremism.

The parties also discussed mutually beneficial cooperation between Nur-Sultan and the Hague within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations, as well as Kazakhstan’s relations with the European Union.

A special attention was paid to the discussion of the outcomes of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin to the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2019.

In particular, the parties welcomed the fruitful work on the implementation of joint projects, including the Farm Frites and the Dutch Fruit Solutions Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue joint work on further strengthening of Kazakh-Dutch cooperation across the whole spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

The consultations were attended by Director of Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands Mrs. Erica Schouten, HE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Andre Karstens, diplomats from the Embassy of Netherlands in Nur-Sultan and relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands. From Kazakhstan`s side – Director of Department of Europe Timur Sultangozhin, Ambassador-at-Large and Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan Talgat Kaliyev, diplomats of the relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hague.