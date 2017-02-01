Foreign Ministry confirms death of Kazakh citizen in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Consulate of Kazakhstan in Pattaya confirmed death of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the hotel of Pattaya. Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhaynakov told Kazinform correspondent.

"On the night of February 1, 2017 in the city of Pattaya body of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan was found in a hotel with no signs of violent death" said Zhaynakov.

According to Foreign Ministry, local law enforcement carry out investigative measures, the body was sent for forensic examination. Kazakhstan Embassy in Thailand has informed the relatives of the deceased. Man arrived in Thailand with his law-wife on 20 January 2017 and was due to return to Kazakhstan on 2 February.

As it was reported earlier, Kazakh tourist's body was found by the staff of the hotel. The incident was reported to the police on January 31 about 11:30 pm. Lieutenant Pattanan Somnyan from Pattaya Police Station reported that the body was taken to the police hospital at the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. Police also plans to interview the girlfriend of the deceased to establish the circumstances of his death.