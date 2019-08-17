Foreign Ministry, Nur-Sultan Mayor’s Office discuss promising investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, CEO of JSC NC Kazakh Invest Baurzhan Sartbayev and Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Malika Bekturova had a working meeting for discussing the Kazakh-Chinese projects in industrialization and investments as well as the state of the ongoing and promising projects. The participants also exchanged views on the support of investors, the work on ‘single-window’ organization for investors and accompaniment of foreign businessmen in post-investment period.

As the Vice FMnoted, bringing an investor to Kazakhstan is not enough. «It is important to accompanythe investors from the beginning till the completion of the project as well asin a post-investment period,» Yermek Kosherbayev said, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

JSC NC KazakhInvest and Astana Invest Municipal Investment Development Center are working onattraction and accompaniment of investment projects based on a ‘single-window’principle.

According toMalika Bekturova, Astana – New Cityand Astana – Technopolis specialeconomic zones had been one of the main tools of investments attraction.

Presently, KazakhInvest monitors 9 investment projects in Nur-Sultan to the amount of $4.3bn.