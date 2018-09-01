Foreign Ministry, Samruk-Kazyna to jointly promote Kazakhstan's economic interests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Samruk-Kazyna JSC have signed the Joint Action Plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation inked earlier. The document was approved by Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In accordance with the plan, developing economic diplomacy, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions will assist the Fund in implementing its strategic tasks overseas. The sides will strengthen their efforts to attain the aims of sustainable economic growth in Kazakhstan's top-priority sectors with the involvement of foreign partners.

The document specifies the areas of cooperation in attracting investment, carrying out international events and awareness-raising activities, developing the energy sector, implementing the 2016-2020 Comprehensive Privatization Plan, unlocking the transit and transport potential, transferring technology to our country, and promoting exports of Kazakhstan. The sides will jointly monitor the implementation of the agreements reached with foreign partners. A special focus will be the coordination of efforts in preparing and arranging Kazakhstan's bilateral business councils with foreign countries.

The foreign ministry actively collaborates with ministries in charge and national companies. Within the framework of the joint documents adopted, the MFA has systematized cooperation with the ministries of investment and development, of agriculture, of the defense and aerospace industry, of culture and sports, as well as with Kazakh Invest and Kazakh Tourism national companies. It is expected to adopt a memorandum and the respective action plan with the Export Insurance Company of KazakhExport.