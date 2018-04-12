Foreign Ministry updates its Diplomatic Herald

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has resumed the publication of The Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan after approving its new format and concept, MFA's press service reports.

The Herald pays special attention to the analysis of the most important international events and issues, primarily involving the President of Kazakhstan.

"Founded in 1996, it remains committed to its fundamental purpose - to provide relevant and competent publicistic information on the foreign policy of Kazakhstan. The periodical of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry will include not only the publication of the official opinion of Astana but also articles from politicians, diplomats and experts of our country and from abroad. We hope that the Herald will become an important platform for the development of foreign policy thinking in Kazakhstan," noted Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov in the introductory article.

The first issue of 2018 pays considerable attention to the results of the official visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States and the outcomes of Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council in January. Separate articles are dedicated to the relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union, the country's presidency of the CSTO, the issues of disarmament and the outcomes of the eight rounds of the Astana Meeting on Syria.

In addition, a number of authors have shared their thoughts on implementation of the Rukhani Zhangyru program, prospects for digital diplomacy, the Institute of Diplomacy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and activities of the Association of Kazakh Diplomats. The section called "Chapters of History" is dedicated to the Kazakh statesman and diplomat Nazir Torekulov.

The Diplomatic Herald is published in the Kazakh ("Дипломатия жаршысы"), Russian ("Вестник дипломатии") and English languages.

The electronic version of the publication is available on the website - http://mfa.gov.kz/en/content/vestnik-diplomatii-2