Foreign Ministry works on mobile app for Kazakhstanis traveling abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is working on a mobile app for Kazakhstanis traveling abroad, Kazinform reports.

"The Ministry is working on the special mobile app for Kazakhstanis traveling abroad that will be launched in the nearest future. The app will help our tourists abroad in case of emergency. We will provide more details about the app later," Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesman of the ministry, said at the Friday press conference at the Central Communications Service.



Zhainakov also stressed that the recent road accident in Antalya that left seven nationals of Kazakhstan injured proves the need to buy travel insurance before going abroad.



"I would like to take this opportunity to remind that the list of our diplomatic missions abroad can be found at the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is available. I urge our nationals traveling abroad to have the contact details of those missions at hand," Zhainakov noted.



"I repeat once again that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and our consulates abroad will always lend support to our citizens," he added.