  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Foreign Office announced list of Astana process participants

    12:56, 22 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has announced the list of participants of the oncoming Syria talks, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    Confirmed list of participants:

    1.     Representatives of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic

    2.     Representatives of the Syrian opposition

    3.     Representatives of the Russian Federation

    4.     Representatives of the Turkish Republic

    5.     Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran

    6.     Representatives of the U.S.

    7.     UN Special Envoy for Syria

    As reported, the Syria peace talks in Astana will be held behind closed doors.

    “Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has been chosen as the neutral ground for all sides to conduct their negotiations. Please be informed that the talks will be held behind closed doors,” a media guide issued by the MFA reads.

     

    The meeting will start on January 23, at 13:00 Astana time. 

    Tags:
    Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project)
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!