Foreign Office condemns terrorist attack in Jerusalem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan issued a statement regarding Jan 8 terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan condemns the terrorist attack committed in Jerusalem on January 8, 2017, which led to death of Israeli servicemen. The MFA states unacceptability of terrorism in any of its forms and manifestations and calls for unification of global efforts in countering this evil. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish soonest recovery to all those injured. We wish also strength and persistence to the authorities and people of Israel in fight with terrorism,” the statement reads.