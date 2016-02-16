Foreign Office, Healthcare Ministry to take measures to protect Kazakhstani athletes from Zika virus at Rio-2016 Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Sport waits for a decision from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development on protection of Kazakh athletes from Zika virus during the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Culture and Sport Ministry told Kazinform: “As is known, host country is currently working on this issue. As for our sportsmen and delegation, it is early to say something. We are waiting for a decision from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Protection.”

It should be noted that Chief Medical Sanitation Officer of Kazakhstan Zhandarbek Bekshin also answered Kazinform’s question concerning Zika virus. “Measures will be taken to protect the members of the team and accompanying people (coaches, doctors etc.) and fans who will leave Kazakhstan for Brazil for Olympics 2016,” says he.

By the way, he does not rule out that Zika virus can be brought to Kazakhstan too.

Recall that the World Health Organization announced that Zika virus was a global threat. WHO estimates that the number of Zika-infected people in South and North Americas may reach 3-4 mln, including 1,500,000 cases recorded in Brazil.

The 31st Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 5 through August 21, 2016. These will be the first Olympic Games in South America and the second ones in Latin America after the 1968 Mexico Olympics and the first Games to held in southern hemisphere since 2000. A record number of countries (206) will participate in the event, while the sportsmen will compete for 306 sets of medals. Rio 2016 is going to become the first Olympics for Kosovo and South Sudan.

