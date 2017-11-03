Foreign Office: Int'l community shows interest in new Kazakh alphabet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The switch of the Kazakh language from Cyrillic to the Latin-based script was widely covered in the media and sparked a discussion in academic circles around the world, says the chairman of the Committee for International Information of the country's Foreign Ministry, Talgat Zhumagulov.

According to him, experts note the obvious positive prospects of the language reform, such as Kazakh becoming easier to learn and the ability to communicate with the rest of the world as well the Kazakh diaspora abroad.

Mr. Zhumagulov stressed the purely pragmatic nature of the reform, adding that the changes in the Kazakh language will in no way affect other languages spoken in the country. In his words, Russian will retain its status in Kazakhstan, as the country views it as an important asset which it intends to strengthen and develop.