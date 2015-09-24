Foreign Office: No reports of Kazakhstanis among Hajj stampede victims as per preliminary data

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the stampede that took place at the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia today, Kazakh Foreign Office press service says.

As the Saudi Civil Defense Service informs, "at least 220 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the crush which happened in Mina, a large valley about 5 km from the holy city. Some 2 million people are taking part in this year's Haj pilgrimage, which began Tuesday," Kazinform cites The Arab News. Approximately 4,000 Kazakhstani residents joined the Hajj this year, MFA notes.