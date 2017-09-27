Foreign Office working to bring Kazakhstanis injured in car accident in Turkey home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The transportation of seven Kazakh nationals who got into a traffic accident in Turkey is being organized, Kazinform reports with reference to the head of the MFA press service, Anuar Zhainakov.

According to him, the consul of Kazakhstan in Antalya is in touch with them and has visited them in a hospital.

"Seven friends arrived in Antalya on their own, unfortunately, without any insurance. Therefore, after the accident, difficulties arose with payment for surgeries and medical services," Mr. Zhainakov wrote on his Facebook page.

However, Kazakh diplomats managed to agree with the Turkish side that the insurance company of the taxi driver who died in the accident would cover all costs for the five most severely injured Kazakh citizens.

"As for the other two guys, the payment is being worked out," Anuar Zhaynakov said, adding that the condition of Kazakhstani tourists is currently stable.

"Two of the injured suffered fractures of hip joints affecting sciatic nerves, one of the injured girls suffered a severe concussion. All three cannot move independently," he said.