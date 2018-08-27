Foreign students came to N Kazakhstan for archaeological excavations

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Foreign scientists and students participate in excavations at the Botay site in North Kazakhstan region, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Botay Museum-Preserve is located in Aiyrtau district. Archaeological excavations have been carried out here for several years. Every year, scientists find various artifacts and human remains. The most valuable find of this year is a human jaw. Scientists suggest that it belonged to a child.

"Every year we find a human skeleton in this place. The Botay settlement lasted about a thousand years. The Botayans did not have individual burials. We came to such conclusion proceeding from the fact that we did not find individual burial grounds," said Doctor of Sciences in History Viktor Zeibert, the Scientific Director of the Botay State Historical and Cultural Museum-Preserve.

Archeology professor Alan Outram has been visiting the site for 10 years. This year, students from the University of Exeter (the UK) came with him. The participants of the foreign expedition are working on archaeological paleontological complexes, i.e. carcasses of animals, including horses. The uniqueness of the Botay site lies precisely in the fact that it is recognized as a place of horse domestication.

More than 1,000 artifacts have been discovered this year. Viktor Zaibert plans to hand over the valuable ones to the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Last year the local authorities promised to create an open-air museum in the area of the Botay site. At one of the meetings this year, Deputy Head of the Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation Zaure Nurmukanova said that in the furtherance of the Rukhani Janghyru Program it is planned to organize 29 events in the region by 2022. This includes the creation of a museum based on the Botay archaeological site.

The Botay site in North Kazakhstan region has been included in the list of Kazakhstan's sacred sites.