ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover increased by 25% year-on-year reaching USD 77,646.8 million in January-December 2017, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the accounting period, exports from Kazakhstan amounted to $48.34 billion (31.6% growth), while imports totaled $29.30 billion (+15.5%).