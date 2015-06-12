Foreigner killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A citizen of the Russian Federation was killed on a highway in Akmola region, Kazakhstan, police said.

According to reports, the deadly road accident occurred on the Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty highway on Thursday at around 4:00 p.m. A Toyota vehicle crossed into the oncoming late at a full speed and committee a head-on collision with a truck. As a result, the 66-year-old female passenger of the Toyota car died right away. The police confirmed she was the citizen of Russia. One more woman thought to be in her 40s was rushed to a hospital in Astana.