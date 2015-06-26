Foreigners among victims of hotel attack in Tunisia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At least 27 people have been killed and 20 more injured in an attack on a hotel in Tunisia's north-east, the country's Interior Ministry said on Friday.

There are foreign nationals among the victims of the attack, the ministry said. Local media reported that British and German nationals may be among the victims. The attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen who opened fire on the Imperial Marhaba and Soviva hotels. One of the gunmen was killed. Russian Embassy in Tunisia's press secretary Sergey Filippov said that the consular office is trying to verify whether Russian tourists were affected by the attack. The security situation in Tunisia remains complicated. Despite the measures taken by the authorities, radical Islamist groups continue operating on the Tunisian territory. On March 18, terrorist attacked Bardo National Museum, killing 21 foreign nationals, including one Russian, TASS reports.