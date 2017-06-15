Foreigners share their impressions of EXPO-2017 and Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign exhibitors and tourists shared their impressions of the Astana EXPO-2017, the correspondent of MIA Kazinform reports.

Pal Kiss, Managing Director of Hungarian Company THERMOWATT is presenting a new innovative project in waste water heat recovery at the exhibition.



"It is my first time in Astana and in Kazakhstan. I like this exhibition very much. I've learned a lot from other companies and other presentations here. And I see a genuine interest in our technology. We want to attract international partners at this exhibition. The Hungarian government asked us to take part in EXPO and demonstrate our technology as it is very interesting for sustainable energy development," he said.

Speaking about the most interesting pavilions, Mr. Kiss especially noted Germany.

"My personal preference goes to Germany as they present a vast number of different technologies and energy saving and energy efficient solutions. I already visited Kazakhstan's pavilion and I really liked it. It is perhaps the best at the EXPO," he said.

Michele Salgarello General Manager of the Italian pavilion: "This EXPO is amazing and it will change Kazakhstan. I love it here. I worked at Expo Milano 2015. And if you compare the two, Astana EXPO is a little bit smaller as it lasts 3 months instead of 6. But, Kazakhstan has done an amazing job. And, in my opinion, this exhibition is going to be a huge success for the country," he said.



Speaking of his favorite pavilions at the exhibition he noted those of UAE, Monaco, and Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia's pavilion is very large and spacious and the content is great. UAE's pavilion is very well thought out. In comparison, the pavilion of Monaco, although slightly smaller, is designed very elegantly. I would suggest everyone visit the Astana EXPO to see it with my own eyes,"

Michele Salgarello has been living in Astana for a year and has shared his impression of the city: "Kazakhs are a very kind and friendly people. Kazakhstanis in general and Astana residents, in particular, should be proud of what they achieved. I am convinced that people will remember this event forever. I think we all should appreciate what this city has to offer, the food, its friendly people," he said.

A tourist from Australia, Arthur Mounter: "My son was invited to work here for an annual contract. And we've been staying here for 3-4 weeks during which we explored the city. This is my second day at the exhibition and I plan to spend at least 3 days here," he said.





Arthur has noted the Nur Alem pavilion, saying: "I think it is hard to get past the Kazakh pavilion as it is exceptionally well done,"

"Astana is a very innovative and interesting place wonderful place. It is a great city for young people, as it provides many opportunities. I did not experience any significant language barrier. A lot of people speak English here, especially youngsters. It is very easy to communicate. Even many taxi drivers know a little bit of English. And they are always keen to know where you came from and what you do," he speaking of the city and its residents.

Ule Peterssen from Denmark is in Astana for the second time.



"To be honest, I arrived here only two hours ago and so far I saw only Kazakhstan's pavilion. Since my first visit first 5 years ago the city has changed a lot. And the architecture is amazing. The city has so much more life now than 5 years ago,"

As for the language barrier, Mr. Peterssen said: "Although it's a little bit difficult for me to communicate here as I do not speak Kazakh or Russian, people are very friendly and they try to understand what you no matter what,".

Dutch Frank Bolder came from Netherlands on a campervan.



"We like it a lot here. We have traveled 4 thousand kilometers around Kazakhstan. And now we are here at the EXPO. I've never seen such a modern city. It is indeed a city of the future. People here are very friendly, smiling. And even though I don't speak the language, we have a lot of fun." says Bolder.

The International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 kicked off in Kazakh capital on June 10. It will last until September 10. The organizers expect about 2 million foreign visitors at the exhibition.