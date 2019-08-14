  • kz
    Forest fire engulfs 2,500 ha in Karaganda rgn

    14:09, 14 August 2019
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 2,500 ha of forests are ablaze in the territory of the Karkaralinsk state national nature park in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    Firefightershave been tackling the fire for the second day in a row. They do everything to bring it under control. Helicoptersalso battle the fire dropping water on hard-to-reach spaces ablaze.

    The NationalGuard will also help fight the fire.

    As earlier reported,dried grass caught fire in the Karkaralinsk district spreading over the forests.

