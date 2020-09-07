Forest resources: Kazakhstan to plant 2 bln trees by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar told about the plans to implement the tasks of the Head of State set in the Address, Kazinform reports.

The Address also focused on environment and protection of biodiversity. By 2025 the country will plant 2 bln trees as forest resources and 15 mln trees at rural settlements.

The green belt around the capital totals today 88,000 ha. By 2023 it will reach 100,000 ha.

Special attention will be paid to fishery and ecological tourism. The Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry proceeded to elaborating documents on protection of animals, preservation and rational use of biodiversity up to 2030 and low-carbon development by 2050.