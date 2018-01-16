Format of dialogue on Afghan issue likely to change following Nazarbayev-Trump talks - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the director of the Institute of Diplomacy at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, Anuar Ayazbekov, the format of the dialogue on the Afghan issue may change following the talks between Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald J. Trump.

In his interview with Kazinform, the expert noted that President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. is aimed at, first of all, strengthening the ties with the current White House administration, as well enhancing contacts between the Kazakh and American political and economic establishments.

According to Anuar Ayazbekov, a joint statement on plans for the further development of the Kazakhstan-U.S. bilateral relations may be issued following the meeting of the Presidents which is scheduled for January 16.

The expert notes that the meeting is expected to focus on nuclear non-proliferation, as well as deepening economic cooperation. He also added that since recently both countries have been paying close attention to the stabilization in Afghanistan, he expects that the C5+1 format may be modified into the C5+1+1 or C6+1.

As for the speech, the Head of State is expected to give at the UN Security Council Thematic Meeting, the expert said that it will be devoted to nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament issues since achieving a nuclear weapons-free world is one of Kazakhstan's priorities in the international arena.



Photo by pa-academy.kz