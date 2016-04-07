Former Afghan President invited to Eurasian Media Forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has been invited to take part in the Eurasian Media Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Astana on April 20-22.

Hamid Karzai, who was the President of Afghanistan for 10 years, was listed as a speaker on the website of the media forum. The list of speakers includes 25 famous people including former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain Jack Straw, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov, Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Gusman, etc.

It should be noted that the Eurasian Media Forum will bring together experts, analysts, economists and media managers for discussing the most relevant themes. The main topics for discussion will be the world economics in the context of the oil market collapse, the Middle East, Syria and the spread of Islamic radicalism, future of the European Union amid the unprecedented migration.