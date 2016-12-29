Former Chief of National Security Committee detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is conducting an investigation against several governmental and law-enforcement officials, the NSC press service informed.

As a result of special investigation activities, on December 26, the NSC employees detained Nartay Dutbayev, Nurlan Khassen and Erlan Nurtayev on suspicion of committing crimes as per Article 185 (part 3) ‘Public disclosure of state secrets’ and Article 362, part 3 'Abuse of powers and misfeasance' of the country’s Criminal Code.

The three were taken to the NSC pretrial detention centre in compliance with Article 128 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The NSC raided also the places of residence of the suspects and seized material evidences.

The investigation is underway. Its results will be announced additionally.

Nartay Dutbayev served as Chairperson of the National Security Committee from December 2001 through February 2006.