Former child star blows ‘The Voice&#39; judges away, gets standing ovation

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The Voice is about to return for its 10th season on NBC and the first episode of the popular show will surely bring a huge surprise for the fans of American romantic comedy Curly Sue.

In a preview for the episode Alisan Porter who starred as the titular character in the film auditioned for the show with her rendition of Blue Bayou.

In fact, the 34-year-old Porter's performance was so good that she got a four-chair turn and standing ovations from the coaches and the audience.

It is unclear whom Alisan picked as her coach, but the secret will be revealed at the season premiere.

