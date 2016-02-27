  • kz
    Former child star blows ‘The Voice&#39; judges away, gets standing ovation

    09:59, 27 February 2016
    Photo: None
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The Voice is about to return for its 10th season on NBC and the first episode of the popular show will surely bring a huge surprise for the fans of American romantic comedy Curly Sue.

    In a preview for the episode Alisan Porter who starred as the titular character in the film auditioned for the show with her rendition of Blue Bayou.
    In fact, the 34-year-old Porter's performance was so good that she got a four-chair turn and standing ovations from the coaches and the audience.
    It is unclear whom Alisan picked as her coach, but the secret will be revealed at the season premiere.

    News Entertainment
