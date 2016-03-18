Former German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle dies at 54

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Former German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle died at the age of 54. This was announced by the head of the Westerwelle Foundation in Berlin.

He suffered from leukemia. Westerwelle died Friday at the Cologne University Hospital.

Guido Westerwelle served as the 10th foreign minister in the second cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel and was the 15th Vice Chancellor of Germany from 2009 to 2011.

"We mourn our leader Guido Westerwelle. He died on March 18, 2015 at the Cologne University Hospital following complications from leukemia treatment. He will be missed," the post of the Westerwelle Foundation of Facebook read.

Guido Westerwelle left politics in 2013, after his Free Democrats (FDP) party lost all of its seats in German parliament. On June 20, 2014 it was reported that Westerwelle suffered from acute leukemia, Sputniknews.com reports.