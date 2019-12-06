Former German President Horst Köhler: Kazakhstan is a territory of stability in Eurasia.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Horst Köhler discussed the preparations for the upcoming Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization to be held in Nur-Sultan next year, as well as issues of cooperation within the implementation of the Chinese «One Belt, One Road« project and the political situation in the world, Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State spoke about the implementation of new strategic programs in Kazakhstan, noting that they are based on the principles of continuity, justice and progress outlined in his election platform.

According to Horst Köhler, the realization of these principles will give a new impetus to the development of the country. The former German President also said that he regards Kazakhstan as a territory of stability in Eurasia.