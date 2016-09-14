  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Former Israeli President Shimon Peres suffers stroke

    00:00, 14 September 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM The former Israeli President, Shimon Peres, has been rushed to hospital outside Tel Aviv after suffering a stroke, his office says.

    The 93 year old was fully conscious and in a stable condition at the Sheba Medical Centre in Tel HaShomer, a spokesperson told the Ynetnews website.

    Mr Peres had already begun receiving treatment for the stroke, they added.

    In January, he spent two nights at the same hospital under observation. Tests showed he had an irregular heartbeat, BBC reported.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!