Former National Economy Minister Bishimbayev detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bureau for Anti-Corruption has detained former Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev today, Kazinform has learnt from the bureau's press service.

Bishimbayev is suspected of multiple grand bribes. He was placed into a temporary detention facility in Astana. Pretrial investigation is underway.



Earlier Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on recent staff changes at the Ministry of National Economy at the meeting with the senior staff of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"Minister of National Economy Bishimbayev was dismissed from the office since he is under investigation," said President Nazarbayev adding that his work at the Baiterek Holding had aroused concern.