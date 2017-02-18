Former Press Secretary of Defense Ministry shares her memories of soldiers killed in avalanche in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Press Secretary of the Kazakh Defense Ministry Zhanar Kolbachayeva shared her memories of the work with military unit No.91678. Seven soldiers of this unit were killed in avalanche during the combat drill in Koksay ravine of Zhambl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her Facebook account Ms. Kolbachayeva expressed her condolences to the families and friends of the dead soldiers. She also posted a video shot on the eve of Nauryz holiday with the participation of the soldiers of the military unit No. 91678.





As reported before, 7 soldiers died and 16 were rescued after sudden snowslide in Koksay ravine in Zhambyl region during the regular combat drill.



A special commission was established for investigating the death of soldiers. Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov chairs the commission.



Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev took the investigation operations under his personal control.