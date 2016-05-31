Former Rector of Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Aikan Akanov passed away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Aikan Akanov passed away at the age of 65.

“One of the brightest and outstanding organizers of Kazakhstan’s healthcare system passed away at the age of 65. In the years of his leadership, our University climbed up in the educational process,” the University posted in its Instagram account.

Aikan Akanov was born on May 38, 1951 in Ulgili Malshy settlement, Kokpekti district of Semipalatinsk region.

He graduated from the Alma-Ata State Medical University in 1972 and Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages in 1984.

Aikan Akanov is a Doctor of Medicine, Professor of Medicine (1993), Academician of the Valeology Academy of Kazakhstan, visiting Professor of Japan’s Nagasaki University.

Aikan Akanov started his career as a male nurse at the Intensive Care Unit of the Alma-Ata Municipal Hospital.

Later he worked as an internship doctor, therapeutist at the Kegen Central District Hospital in Alma-Ata region; Junior Research Fellow, Senior Research Fellow, Head of the Preventive Cardiology Centre at the National Research Institute of Cardiology of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

In 1993-1997, he worked as Deputy Director of the National Centre for Medical and Economic Problems of Healthcare, Head of the Science, Education and Personnel Division at the Ministry of Healthcare, Deputy Head of Socio-Cultural Development of the Government of Kazakhstan.

In 1997-2001, Aikan Akanov served as Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, First Deputy Chairman of the Healthcare Committee of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Healthcare, Director General of the National Centre for Healthy Lifestyle Formation, Head of the Healthcare Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2001-2004, he worked as Director General of the National Centre for Healthy Lifestyle Formation.

In 2004-2007, he was Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

In 2007-2008, Aikan Akanov served as Director of the Public Healthcare Institute, Acting Rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

Since April 2008 through December 2015, he served as Rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

The ceremony of paying last respects to Aikan Akanov will be held June 1 in Almaty, the press service of the University informs.