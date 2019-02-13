Former vice minister becomes member of Kazakhstan Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurzhan Altayev, a former Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, became a deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"By the Resolution of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan adopted yesterday, member of the Nur Otan Party Nurzhan Baurzhanovich Altayev was registered as a Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this regard, on behalf of the entire deputy corps, we congratulate our newly elected colleague," Nurlan Nigmatullin, Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, announced at the plenary session of the lower house.



Nurzhan Altayev held the positions of Vice Minister of Agriculture, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection, and Non-Executive Director of KazAgro National Management Holding JSC. He was also a candidate for a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament.