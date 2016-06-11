  • kz
    Former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie shot in Orlando

    12:47, 11 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ORLANDO. KAZINFORM - Christina Grimmie, a singer who has competed on the US television programme The Voice, is in a critical condition after being shot following a concert in Orlando, officials in Florida say, BBC News reports.

    They say the male attacker opened fire when she was signing autographs.

    The assailant - who was tackled by Ms Grimmie's brother - then shot and killed himself. The 22-year-old singer was taken to a local hospital.

    In 2014, Ms Grimmie finished third during season six of The Voice.

    Police say Ms Grimmie was shot about 22:45 local time on Friday (02:45 GMT Saturday) at The Plaza Live in Orlando.

    The attacker, whose name has not been released, had two guns.

    A police investigation is now under way.

    News of the attack spread quickly on social media, and #PrayForChristina is now trending on Twitter.

    World News Entertainment
