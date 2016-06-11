Former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie shot in Orlando

ORLANDO. KAZINFORM - Christina Grimmie, a singer who has competed on the US television programme The Voice, is in a critical condition after being shot following a concert in Orlando, officials in Florida say, BBC News reports.

They say the male attacker opened fire when she was signing autographs.



The assailant - who was tackled by Ms Grimmie's brother - then shot and killed himself. The 22-year-old singer was taken to a local hospital.



In 2014, Ms Grimmie finished third during season six of The Voice.



Police say Ms Grimmie was shot about 22:45 local time on Friday (02:45 GMT Saturday) at The Plaza Live in Orlando.



The attacker, whose name has not been released, had two guns.



A police investigation is now under way.



News of the attack spread quickly on social media, and #PrayForChristina is now trending on Twitter.