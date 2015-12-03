Formula One votes to extend 2016 season to record maximum of 21 races

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Formula 1 is set for a record number of grands prix next year after the FIA ratified a 21-race calendar for 2016.

A change to regulations agreed on Wednesday means that instead of being restricted to 20 grands prix the F1 season can be extended and there are 21 planned.

There were 20 races in 2012 but now, with a new European Grand Prix in Baku and the return of the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, Lewis Hamilton is likely to face a longer season in his quest to defend his title.

The first grand prix will again take place in Australia during March after a plan to move the start to April was scrapped, and Abu Dhabi will host the last of the 21 races on the final weekend in November.

The United States Grand Prix in Austin remains provisional subject to an agreement with the circuit's promoter but, if it is confirmed, the race will be part of six back-to-back grands prix throughout the year.

A new race in Azerbaijan is pencilled in for 19 June but the time of the race is likely to be set at a later date to avoid a clash with the Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race running the same weekend.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com