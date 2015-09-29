Forum devoted to 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate first held in Europe (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in the Hungarian capital Budapest has begun a conference devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

The event is organized by the International Turkic Academy. Europe's first forum dedicated to the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate was supported by Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Kazinform has learnt from http://twesco.org. The forum was attended by scientists and public figures of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Hungary. The event began with a welcoming speech of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov, State Secretary of Hungary Zsolt Csutora, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov, president of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, deputy director of the Center for Humanitarian Studies Balazs Balogh, a member of the Council of Elders in the Turkic Council Adil Akhmetov, Director of the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center Yunus Gul, as well as the international representative of the Turkic Council Hatice Tuğba İkizler. Among the participants of the conference are professors Zardyhan Kinayatuly (Kazakhstan), Kadyraly Konkobayev (Kyrgyzstan), Istvan Zimoni (head of the department of Altaic the University of Szeged in Hungary), Bolat Komekov (Kazakhstan), Mária Ivanics (leader of the group Turkological researchers Hungarian Academy of Sciences), and Bakyt Ezhenkhanuly (International Turkic Academy), David Sompai (Hungarian Academy of Sciences), and Raushan Mukusheva (University of Szeged, Hungary). As you know, President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated to widely celebrate the 550the anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. In this regard, the International Turkic Academy organized a series of scientific forums in Kazakhstan and abroad. The conference in Hungary gives foreign scientific community an opportunity to learn more about the history of the Great Steppe. It should be emphasized that Hungarians are the descendants of Attila the Hun. Thus, Hungarian people consider themselves part of the Great Steppe. Such events aim at strengthening the historical and cultural links between Hungarians and Kazakhs, who have common roots.